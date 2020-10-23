First Lutheran Church in Rock Island to revive 'Gospel Animals' for 150th anniversary celebration

Church records show the owners decided to sell the property, but Rev. Berg still had to convince the congregation. On Jan, 13, 1948, the property and buildings were sold to First Lutheran Church for $50,000.

“Many church members considered this purchase extravagant,” Stoit said. “How to build on the property became an issue, and the increase in prices and the pending Korean War made building a new church impossible.”

Members decided instead to renovate the carriage house and stable into a church.

Groundbreaking was held on Oct. 19, 1952, and the old stable was varnished from floor to ceiling.

The stalls for the horses became the nave for the church, seating 490 people. The turn-around for the horses at the north end became the back section of the sanctuary.

Stoit said the cross beams in the rear of the church are the same which carriages circled under so many years ago. The three rooms on the second floor where the property caretaker once lived became the choir and organ loft. The chancel at the south end of the church was added and a narthex was annexed to the building at the north end.

“All of this work was done at a cost of $75,000, much less than the cost of building a new church,” Stoit said.