First Presbyterian Church of Milan welcomes new pastor
First Presbyterian Church of Milan welcomes new pastor

The First Presbyterian Church of Milan welcomed a new pastor.

The Rev. Katie Styrt's first day as the new pastor was March 1. 

Most recently she served as an associate pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Davenport.

The Rev. Styrt moved to the Quad-Cities in 2018 after serving in Rochester, New York.

The native of Lincoln, Nebraska, went to college in Chicago, where she met her husband, Philip. After a year of service through the Presbyterian Church's Young Adult Volunteer Program, she attended seminary in Louisville, Kentucky. 

