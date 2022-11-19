DEC. 17

FRIGID FEET WALK

Christian Care will be hosting the first walk of its’ kind for the Quad City Community. Frigid Feet: Stepping into the Shoes of the Unsheltered, 8 to 11 a.m., Dec. 17. The goal of this walk is to raise awareness to what the homeless community experiences during the brutal months of winter.

There will be a $22 registration fee per walker. There will also be an option to raise $100 and drop the donation off by Dec. 1 to have the registration fee waved. Visit our website to register https://www.christiancareqc.org/events.php

The walk will be in the heart of downtown Rock Island despite the possible inclement weather conditions as the homeless community does this on a day-to-day basis during the winter.