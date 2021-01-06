Geneseo church honors first responders

On Sunday, Jan. 10, some of the children in the congregation at First Baptist will travel to the Geneseo Police Station to present the officers with gift cards, notes and other items of appreciation.

“In a day when people are trying to tear down and to defund the police, we want them to know how important they are to us and we want to show our support and encourage them,” he said.

Police Chief Casey Disterhoft expressed appreciation for the efforts from First Baptist, and said it is an honor to be part of the “Honoring Hometown Heroes,” and be recognized by the First Baptist Church and community.

“So much of the work we do involves serving others and being united with our community,” he said. “Showing appreciation and receiving appreciation connects us more and gives all of us the opportunity to grow personally and professionally.”

“Connecting” has been difficult this year and Disterhoft said, “Everything has been different in this last year because of Covid-19. We had so many things planned that we had to evaluate and find safe ways to complete those events because of the pandemic. If we weren’t under specific guidelines as a result of the virus, we would be having more in-person contact with the community.”