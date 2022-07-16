Global event promotes pursuit of peace

Against the tragic backdrop of a historic conflict in Europe, Quad-Cities area residents will unite with millions around the globe to promote peace as they participate in a six-part annual event scheduled for July and August.

“We look forward to the conventions every year. The last three years, we have all gone through different anxieties, difficulties and hardships,” said Rafael Medrano of Bartonville, Illinois, who together with his family plans to attend each virtual session throughout the summer. “The convention gives us the opportunity to listen to something encouraging. We are very pleased that the theme has to do with peace, which is exactly what we need right now.”

Jehovah’s Witnesses have been holding global conventions for more than 100 years, the last three years featuring virtual events accessed through the free JW Library app or at jw.org. The program's first segment was available for streaming or download on June 27. All are invited to attend the program at no charge.

“This convention is an object lesson in how peace is being achieved by a global community right now as it unites millions of people even in areas of conflict like Ukraine and Russia,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “The power of the principles being discussed transcends national borders, ethnic differences and language barriers. Both individuals and families will benefit from attending the program.”

Prior to 2020, Jehovah’s Witnesses held their annual convention locally at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington, Illinois. While they hope to host in-person large gatherings again in the future, the decision was made late last year to again hold the 2022 convention virtually. On April 1 congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses began meeting in person for the first time in two years locally and around the world.

The three-day convention will be available in six parts, each corresponding to a half day of content. Topics to be explored are:

• How love leads to inner peace and peace with others.

• Why the Bible can be called “the road map to family peace.”

• How to attain peace even when suffering illness, economic problems, natural disasters or other difficulties.

• What people from around the world are doing to enjoy peace.

• Why friendship with God can lead to true peace.

The convention will conclude with the presentation, “Universal Peace is Sure to Come."

All are invited to attend the event by going to jw.org or JW Broadcasting on the free JW Library app available for iOS or Android, or on streaming platforms like ROKU TV, Apple TV and others. The program is free and accessible to all.

For more information, please contact Jehovah’s Witnesses United States at 718-560-5600 or pid@jw.org.