A Celtic music session and Celtic vespers will be held Sunday, Nov. 25, at Gloria Dei Presbyterian Church, 4200 12th St., Rock Island.
Music will begin at 4:30 p.m. and vespers at 5 p.m.
Thanksgiving/Gratitude will be the theme of the vespers.
Musicians of all levels and with all instruments are invited to come and prepare tunes to be played for the vespers. Songs will include “Let All Things Now Living" to the tune “The Ash Grove,” “Praise and Thanksgiving” to the tune “Bunessan" ("Morning Has Broken,)” “For the Fruit of All Creation” to the tune “Ar Hyd Y Nos (All Through the Night)” and “My Heart Is Filled with Thankfulness” a new Irish Hymn by Keith Getty.
The vespers is a participatory service. Prayers and music will come from traditional and contemporary Celtic sources.
For more information, contact the Rev. Drew Nagle at 309-788-8986 or gloriadeipresbyter@att.net