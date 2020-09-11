Humility of Mary announces 2020 Jubilees

The Congregation of the Humility of Mary (CHM) announced its 2020 Jubilees during a private Mass of Celebration in the Magnificat Chapel at Humility of Mary Center in Davenport. The Celebrant was Bishop Thomas Zinkula with Concelebrants Msgr. Lawrence Beeson and Msgr. Francis Henricksen.
Those honored were:
Sister Rosalia Riedel (Mary Andrew) – 75 Years
Sister Rosalia Riedel was born in 1923 in Milford, Ohio. She entered the Congregation of the Humility of Mary in 1945 and made her first profession in 1948. Sr. Rosalia received a BA in elementary education from Marycrest College in Davenport and 40 years later received a certified nurse’s aide degree from Scott Community College in Davenport.
She served as an elementary school teacher at Lourdes Memorial School in Davenport and Bettendorf and at St. Pius X School in Rock Island.
After teaching, she worked in Davenport at the Center for Active Seniors (CASI) as a program assistant, a program facilitator and finally as a volunteer. Sr Rosalia now resides at Bishop Drumm Care Center in Johnston, Iowa, where she is active in a ministry of prayer and witness.
Sister Rachel Beeson – 70 years
Sr. Rachel Beeson was born in 1932 in Des Moines and entered the Congregation of the Humility of Mary in 1950 making her first vows in 1953.
Sr. Rachel studied education at Ottumwa Heights College in Ottumwa, Iowa, received her BA in education from Marycrest College in Davenport and an MA in elementary administration from SE Missouri State University in Cape Gerardeau, Mo. She also completed a corporate ministry program at St. Louis University in St. Louis.
Sr. Rachel’s ministry included teaching and administration, including at St. Vincent Lab in Davenport, North Catholic Grade School in Clinton and Hayes Elementary in Muscatine.
Her varied ministries also included coordinator of retired at Marycrest in Davenport. She was a member of the Seeds of Hope team in Davenport, matching volunteers with opportunities to serve the homeless, migrants and refugees, inner-city children and the elderly.
Sr. Rachel currently lives in Davenport at Humility of Mary Center where she is active in a ministry of prayer and witness.
Sr. Judith Carrara (M. Antonia) – 60 years
Sr. Judith Carrara was born in Canton, Illinois, in 1937. After graduating from Marycrest College, Davenport, in 1960 with a BA in history, she entered the Congregation of the Humility of Mary and pronounced first vows in 1963.
Sr. Judith received an MA in systematic geography from the University of Iowa, an MA in European social history from Northern Illinois University in De Kalb, Ill., and an MSW in social work with a concentration in mental health and aging from the University of Wisconsin (Madison).
Sr. Judith was assistant professor at Marycrest College, and served as coordinator of elderly services for Rock Island County at Project Now in Rock Island and program and compliance manager at Western Illinois Area Agency on Aging. Her work in Davenport included social work/case management coordinator at Center for Aging Services (CASI); elder services program director at Friendly House; and supportive services coordinator to older residents for Signature Management.
She currently lives in Bettendorf, volunteers as a support person to older adults and as a social justice advocate.
Sister Kathleen Hanley (Edward Mary) – 60 Years
A native of Lewistown, Montana, Sr. Kathleen Hanley was born in 1942, entered the Congregation of the Humility of Mary in 1960 and made her first vows in 1963.
Sr. Kathleen received an associate’s degree in education from Ottumwa Heights College in Ottumwa, IA, a BA in English from Marycrest College in Davenport, IA, an MA in religious education from Seattle University in Seattle, and an MA in pastoral liturgy from Santa Clara University in Santa Clara, Calif.
Her ministry of teaching began at St. Vincent Lab School in Davenport and taught at St. Pius X in Rock Island. In addition, she served as campus minister of music at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. From 1978-1980, Sr. Kathleen was the CHM director of novices, from 1980-1984 she served as CHM vice president, and from 1983-1986 she was the CHM coordinator of retired at the Humility of Mary Center.
She now is in music ministry in Montana, singing in the Billings Symphony Chorale, and she volunteers as a cuddler in the neonatal intensive care unit at St. Vincent Healthcare.
Sister Kathleen Henneberry (Madonna Marie) – 60 years
Born in Bernard, Iowa, in 1938, Sr. Kathleen Henneberry entered the Congregation of the Humility of Mary in 1960 and made her first profession in 1963.
Sr. Kathleen received her BA in elementary education from Marycrest College. She continued her education at many colleges with a focus on spiritual direction, theology, hospice care and pastoral ministry.
Her teaching ministry included St. Vincent Lab School and Holy Trinity in Davenport and St. Pius/Jordan, Rock Island. Her parish ministry found her at St. Mary/St. Joseph in Davenport, St. Catherine Church and Mercer Co. Catholic Churches, Aledo, Ill., and Sacred Heart in Lost Nation, Iowa.
From 2008-2010, Sr. Kathleen served as the CHM coordinator at Bishop Drumm Care Center in Johnston. She currently lives at Humility of Mary Center where she works with Sr. Rosie Restelli as sacristan, volunteers for the CHMs and visits immediate family members who suffer serious health issues.
Sister Catherine Linnenkamp (Ramona Marie) – 60 years
Sr. Catherine Linnenkamp was born in Sigourney, Iowa, in 1938 and entered the Congregation of the Humility of Mary in 1960. Her first vows were pronounced in 1963.
Sr. Catherine received her associate’s degree in education from Ottumwa Heights College, a BA in education from Marycrest College in Davenport and an MA in education from George Peabody College for Teachers in Nashville, Tenn.
Her ministry of teaching included Lourdes Memorial School in Bettendorf. She also served as principal at Lourdes and Holy Trinity Catholic School in Davenport. Her ministry as assistant registrar at Marycrest College began in 1986. She then became registrar at Teikyo/Marycrest University. Changing ministries in 2000, she worked in health information management at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport. Currently Sr. Catherine lives in Davenport and serves as the CHM finance clerk at Humility of Mary Center.
Sister Rosalind Restelli (Mario) – 60 years
Sr. Rosalind Restelli was born in 1942 in Great Falls, Montana, and entered the Congregation of the Humility of Mary in 1960. Her first vows were pronounced in 1963.
Sr. Rosalind received an associate degree in teaching from Ottumwa Heights College in Ottumwa, and a BA in elementary education from Marycrest College in Davenport. Her ministry of education found her at schools in Iowa including St. Mary School in Marshalltown, St. Pius X in Des Moines, Lourdes Memorial School in Bettendorf, and St. Joseph School in Neola. She also taught at Our Lady of Sorrows in Wahiawa, Hawaii. Sr. Rosalind also served as a pastoral minister at St. Patrick Parish in Neola. She was the last Sister of Humility to serve in Neola, having ministered there for 37 years. Sister Rosalind now lives at Humility of Mary Center in Davenport where she is a sacristan.
Sister Johanna Rickl (Mary Johanna) – 60 years
Sr. Johanna Rickl was born in 1942 in Glendive, Montana, and entered the Congregation of the Humility of Mary in 1960. Her first vows were pronounced in 1963.
Sr. Johanna received her associate degree in education from Ottumwa Heights College in Ottumwa, IA, a BA in biology from Marycrest College in Davenport, IA, and an MS in zoology from Arizona State University in Tempe, AZ. She later completed the Qualified General Interpreter Program at Des Moines Area Community College and is a charter member of the Iowa Interpreters and Translators Association.
Her ministry of teaching began at St. Anthony School in Des Moines, IA, and continued at Great Falls Central in Great Falls, MT, Walsh High School in Ottumwa, IA, and Bourgade High School in Phoenix, AZ. Sr. Johanna did pastoral work in Chiapas, Mexico for 13 years and later at St. Michael Parish in Conrad, MT. She was pastoral administrator of St. William Parish in Dutton, MT for 10 years. From 2003-2008 she lived in the CHM New Hope Community, serving residents of the River Bend neighborhood of Des Moines and interpreting at Mercy Medical Center.
Sr. Johanna has served as president and vice president of the CHM community and is currently part of the CHM Leadership Team in Davenport. Much of her attention is directed to the CHM sponsored ministries, Humility Homes & Services, Inc and Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat.
Sister Nancy Schwieters (John Mary) – 60 years
Born in Davenport, St. Alphonsus Parish, in 1940, Sr. Nancy Schwieters entered the Congregation of the Humility of Mary in 1960 and made her first vows in 1963.
Sr. Nancy received an associate degree in elementary education from Ottumwa Heights College, Ottumwa, a BA in elementary education from Marycrest College, Davenport, and an MA in religious education from Seattle University in Seattle. Sr. Nancy’s ministry of teaching in Iowa found her at St. Pius School in Des Moines, St. Mary School in Marshalltown and Holy Trinity School in Davenport. She also coordinated the CHM formation program at the Ottumwa Heights Center in Ottumwa.
Sister Nancy served with John Lewis Community Services as a job connect and computer lab mentor. She continued that ministry with Humility of Mary Shelter, Inc. in Davenport. She has since retired and is active in a ministry of Prayer and Witness.
Sr. Mary Penelope Wink (M. Damien) – 60 years
Sr. Mary Penelope Wink was born in Evanston, Illinois, in 1941. She entered the Congregation of the Humility of Mary in 1960. Her first vows were pronounced in 1963 and final vows in 1968.
Sr. Mary Penelope received a BA in biology from Marycrest College in Davenport, an MS in biology from Kansas State Teachers College in Emporia, and an MA in gestalt psychotherapy from Integro in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. She also has various certificates in programs related to pastoral services and psychotherapy.
Sr. Mary Penelope taught in Iowa at St. Pius X in Des Moines, St. Mary and Lenihan High School in Marshalltown, and at Ottumwa Heights in Ottumwa. She worked with single mothers while working in a university laboratory in Nashville and Houston. She also acted as CHM formation director and associate coordinator. Since 1975, Sr. Penelope’s ministry has been that of pastoral work in different parishes of the Diocese of San Cristóbal de Las Casas in the state of Chiapas in Mexico. She also serves on a variety of diocesan commissions. In addition, since 2002 she has ministered as a psychotherapist and since 2018 as a Polarity Integration therapist in Chiapas.
CHM Associate Pat Knopick – 25 years.
Pat Knopick, of Davenport is celebrating 25 years as a CHM Associate.
Pat Knopick served as the CHM Associate Coordinator from 2006-2017. Sharing her passion for the associate relationship and the gift of hospitality, the CHMs welcomed many new associates during those years. In addition, Pat has been a dedicated member of Sacred Heart parish in Davenport. There she taught CCD, was on the team for the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults, and volunteered at the Sacred Heart Clothing Center. In 2003, she retired after 43 years of teaching biology at Davenport West High School.
The CHM Associate program was developed to answer the call of many seeking a deeper spiritual existence without becoming vowed members. The linkage with the Humility Sisters offers a support system, a way to experience other perspectives, a nudge to keep growing, and a spiritual resource.
