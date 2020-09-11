Humility of Mary announces 2020 Jubilees

Sr. Catherine received her associate’s degree in education from Ottumwa Heights College, a BA in education from Marycrest College in Davenport and an MA in education from George Peabody College for Teachers in Nashville, Tenn.

Her ministry of teaching included Lourdes Memorial School in Bettendorf. She also served as principal at Lourdes and Holy Trinity Catholic School in Davenport. Her ministry as assistant registrar at Marycrest College began in 1986. She then became registrar at Teikyo/Marycrest University. Changing ministries in 2000, she worked in health information management at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport. Currently Sr. Catherine lives in Davenport and serves as the CHM finance clerk at Humility of Mary Center.

Sister Rosalind Restelli (Mario) – 60 years

Sr. Rosalind Restelli was born in 1942 in Great Falls, Montana, and entered the Congregation of the Humility of Mary in 1960. Her first vows were pronounced in 1963.