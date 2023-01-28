Humility of Mary appoints new retreat director

Marie Thompson has been appointed director of Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, a ministry of the Congregation of the Humility of Mary.

The employment was announced by Sister Johanna Rickl, CHM president. OLPR is located near Wheatland, Iowa on a 100-acre native prairie grass woodland near the Wapsipinicon River.

Thompson, originally from Omaha, Nebraska, has been living in Brisbane, Australia for the past 32 years.

She has master’s degrees in Christian spirituality from Creighton University and counseling from University of Queensland. She is also a graduate of the Institute for Spiritual Leadership in Chicago.

She began her career in spiritual direction and retreat ministry in 1984 and has been involved in some aspect of formation ministry since. She served as the first lay retreat director of the Presentation Spirituality Center, a ministry of the Presentation Sisters in Brisbane. Most recently, she has been in full-time ministry in professional supervision and spiritual direction for both religious and lay persons. For the past five summers, she has been returning to the United States to teach courses in the Christian Spirituality Master’s Program at Creighton University. Prior to this, Thompson was the director of the ecumenical formation program for spiritual directors at St. Francis College in Brisbane. She also served as president of the Australian Ecumenical Council for Spiritual Directors.

Thompson, who officially began work at OLPR on Jan. 16, decided to move back to the United States to be closer to family. She was drawn initially to CHM’s charism and the vision statement of The Prairie including the focus on ecological sustainability, interdependence, and right relationships with earth and those in need. Since arriving, she has been impressed with her new work environment. “It is a beautiful place with a quiet, welcoming spirit,” she commented, adding, “Working in a supportive team environment like this is very nourishing.”

Sr. Rickl is happy to welcome Thompson to the OLPR team which also includes property and operations manager Todd Seifert and program coordinator Lori Freudenberg. “Marie brings a vast background as a retreat director, formator and spiritual director. I believe our retreatants will benefit from her experience,” she said.

Thompson’s husband, Brian, is a native of Brisbane. He is joining his wife in residence at OLPR. “We will miss Australia, but we both agree it is time to make this move and be closer to our USA family,” she said.

OLPR offers in-person and online retreats throughout the year on topics including spirituality, conservation, wellness, creativity, and self-awareness. The facilities can also be used by businesses and organizations for strategic planning, team building and workshops. The retreat center is also a favorite place for knitters, quilters, artists and writers. Up to 30 people can be accommodated for one-day events. Individuals are welcome to spend a day or several days with overnight lodging available for a reasonable cost. In the future OLPR plans to offer days of reflection, formation opportunities and directed retreats for parishes.

To learn more about OLPR, visit www.theprairie.retreat.org or call 563-374-1092.