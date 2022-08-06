Ice Cream Social and compassion retreat

AUGUST 13

The Viola United Methodist Church will hold their annual Ice Cream Social on August 13 in the Fellowship Hall, 1407 18th Ave, Viola. They will be serving from 4 to 7 p.m. grilled butterfly pork chop sandwiches, potato salad, baked beans, hot dogs, chips, drinks and homemade ice cream, pies and cakes. Proceeds to benefit church budget.

AUGUST 20

Grace Luther Church of Davenport, is having a compassion retreat to explore a kinder way to live and engage with others.

The pandemic, political divisions, climate change and other world events have notched up our feelings of fear, judgment and distrust to an almost fever pitch. What are the essential actions needed for individuals and communities to live with compassionate hearts? How did Christ model a life of compassion?

These are questions to be explored when the Spiritual Growth Mission at Grace Lutheran Church presents “Living Compassion for the Sake of the World,” a free retreat, featuring Pastor Elaine K. Olson, from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 20, in the Pat Bell Hall at the church, 1140 E. High St., Davenport.

To register for this free retreat, go online to bit.ly/Aug20Retreat or call the Grace Lutheran Church office at 563-322-0769.