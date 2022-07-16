JULY 19

ICE CREAM SOCIALS

The Scott County Historical Society invites the public to attend their Annual Ice Cream Social on Tuesday, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at their Historic Summit Church, on Utica Ridge Road, 21980 210th Ave., in rural Davenport.

Please join for homemade desserts with a generous helping of ice cream. Offering Sloppy Joes, pork chops, and hot dogs meals that include grilled sweet corn, baked beans, Cole slaw or macaroni salad and chips for those who do not want to cook. All meals and desserts are available for carryout. Adults: ice cream and desserts $5, complete meal $10; kids 12 to 5, ice cream and desserts $5, complete meal $8; kids 5 and under, ice cream and desserts $2, complete meal $5.

Proceeds from this event help the society to maintain their landmark -- Historic Summit Church.

Geneseo International Thanksgiving Fellowship Program (GITFP) will hold a public ice cream social in the Geneseo City Park Kiwanis Shelter, 140 W Pearl St., on Tuesday, from 6 to 9 p.m. Free will donations will be accepted. The Maple City Band will provide a concert in the bandshell at 7 p.m.

Hosts and supporters are reminded to bring their donations of homemade baked goods, labeled with flavor and if contain nuts, and in disposable containers, to the park shelter by 5 p.m. July 19 or to the home of Arlyn and Marcia Helke, 607 South Spring Street (enclosed front porch), Geneseo, before 4 p.m. during that day. Contact Andrea Hogue 309-944-5407 or Sue Fonteyne 309-944-5505 to respond or for more information.

After a two-year break due to Covid concerns, GITFP hopes to renew the Thanksgiving visit of international college students this fall. GITFP is always looking for new host families, especially farm families and young families. Contact Helkes at 309-944-4486 to volunteer or apply to host.

Proceeds from the ice cream social fundraiser will support organization operating costs and programs, Thanksgiving weekend and throughout the year.

In case of inclement weather or small crowd, GITFP will have a bake sale on July 20 from 8:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Central Bank Financial Center Lobby, 425 U.S. Highway 6 East, Geneseo.