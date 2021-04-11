Iowa Extension: Build a Strong Family to Benefit Children and Adults

Support can come in many forms such as love, encouragement, money or advice.

“These people you depend upon form a safety net for you and your family. Be sure to tell them how important they are to you and your family,” Rouse said.

Set SMART goals: “It is important to set goals for a sense of purpose, to make good use of our time and to feel better about ourselves. Set goals that help you work toward what you and your family want,” Rouse said.

Working on these goals together will open communication between family members and help plan for coping with difficult situations.

A good formula to follow is to set goals that are SMART – Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant or Realistic, and Time-bound, Rouse said.

“Be specific about what you want. Make the goal measurable so you know when it has been achieved. Be realistic about the goal. Do you control what needs to happen for the goal to be a reality? Set a time for when you want to reach the goal. People who set goals and achieve them are less anxious, more focused, more confident, and happier and more satisfied,” Rouse said.

Take care of yourself: “If you are sick or stressed, how can you effectively care for your children and others? We cannot remove all stress from our lives, but we can manage the stress we have so we don’t hurt ourselves or our family members,” Rouse said.

