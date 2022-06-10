'It's a privileged life:' Sister Judith Terese McNulty celebrates 70 years in Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary

When Judith Terese McNulty first saw Mount Carmel, she knew she was going to live there someday.

She and the rest of the Mundelein College women's swim team were in Dubuque for a meet at Clark College, a little over 70 years ago. When they had some down time, McNulty said a Sister suggested they visit Mount Carmel, the Sisters of Charity of The Blessed Virgin Mary (BVM) motherhouse.

"I looked at the building and the thought came to me that someday I was going to live here, and that was the beginning of the thought process," McNulty said.

The Sister now resides in the motherhouse alongside other women who have dedicated their lives to their faith and church, where she's marked 70 years in service.

"It's a privileged life," McNulty said. "I've been very blessed."

McNulty graduated from Mundelein College, located in her hometown of Chicago, in 1951 and joined the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in 1952. When she joined, McNulty said the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary was a teaching order, which steered her into education.

Alleman Catholic High School was where McNulty spent most of her career in education, from 1966 to 1986. "Sister J.T.'s" sociology courses there were known for their rigor. She dove into the realm of higher education after leaving Alleman, spending four years at Augustana College as a career counselor. It was her privilege to help students learn and find themselves, she said, and made many great friends.

In between teaching students, McNulty went back to school as well. In addition to her bachelor’s of arts in sociology and psychology from Mundelein College, the Sister has earned a master's of arts in sociology from Loyola University, a counseling degree from the University of Central Arkansas, an educational specialist degree from Western Illinois University and a certificate of advanced study in theology from St. Norbert College in Wisconsin.

She'd take her classes over the summer or at night after school McNulty said, in order to fit her education around her work. The students were one of the main reasons she went back to school, she said, so it was important she balance both their education and hers.

"It was going to make me a better teacher and a better person," McNulty said. "I thought I'd be able to help others to a greater degree."

After leaving education in 1990, McNulty joined Catholic Charities, where she worked as a marriage and family therapist until her retirement.

Despite retiring in 2000, McNulty spent the next two decades volunteering in her parish and at area hospitals. She moved into the motherhouse in October 2020.

While she no longer teaches or goes out to participate in social justice works, McNulty and the other Sisters still keep plenty busy. When not writing petitions or letters to government officials, seeing to the needs of the church in any way she can or keeping abreast of what's happening in the world, McNulty fills her time with reading, exercise and spending time with the women she has so much in common with.

Looking back on her legacy, McNulty wouldn't use the word "pride," preferring "grateful" instead. Grateful for a life of service to people who need it, and one strong in faith.

"That's why you do it all," McNulty said. "For the love of God."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.