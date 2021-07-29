Jenny Lind Chapel in Andover resumes services; Trinity Lutheran to hold bicycle rodeo

Summer Vespers

Jenny Lind Chapel in Andover will hold a summer Vespers service on Sunday, Aug. 29, 7 p.m. From Augustana Lutheran Church in Andover, Pastor Randy Willers will lead the service, and Terri Nelson will play the pump organ. Willers retired last year from Salem Lutheran Church in Moline after 14 years.

The chapel held its first summer Vespers on July 25.

In addition to the Vespers services, the Jenny Lind Chapel hosts the annual Founders Day service in April and the “Joy of Christmas” service with Augustana College. The Joy service is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 7:30 p.m.

Jenny Lind Chapel celebrated 200th anniversary of the founding of Augustana Lutheran Church in Andover in 1850. It was named after famous Swedish soprano, Jenny Lind, whose donations helped establish the church.

For more information, visit jennylindchapel.org.

Bicycle rodeo

Trinity Lutheran Church invite riders to bring their bike and helmet to its bicycle rodeo Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at 2815 W. 3rd St., Coal Valley. A rain date is set for Aug. 5.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0