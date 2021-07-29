 Skip to main content
Jenny Lind Chapel in Andover resumes services
Jenny Lind Chapel in Andover resumes services

Jenny Lind Chapel

The historic Jenny Lind Chapel in Andover.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Jenny Lind Chapel in Andover will hold a summer Vespers service on Sunday, Aug. 29, 7 p.m. From Augustana Lutheran Church in Andover, Pastor Randy Willers will lead the service, and Terri Nelson will play the pump organ. Willers retired last year from Salem Lutheran Church in Moline after 14 years.

The chapel held its first summer Vespers on July 25.

In addition to the Vespers services, the Jenny Lind Chapel hosts the annual Founders Day service in April and the “Joy of Christmas” service with Augustana College. The Joy service is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 7:30 p.m.

Jenny Lind Chapel celebrated 200th anniversary of the founding of Augustana Lutheran Church in Andover in 1850. It was named after famous Swedish soprano, Jenny Lind, whose donations helped establish the church.

For more information, visit jennylindchapel.org.

