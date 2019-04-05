Jackie Joyner-Kersee, who is described as one of the “more decorated athletes of all time,” is the featured speaker at the Illowa Area Fellowship of Christian Athletes annual Legacy Dinner and Partner Drive on Sunday, April 14, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
Dan Pearson, area director of the Illowa chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, FCA, said, “We are blessed to have one of the more-decorated athletes of all-time sharing her story. Jackie Joyner-Kersee is engaging, genuine and a difference-maker.”
She was named the greatest female athlete of the 20th Century by Sports Illustrated.
The Legacy Dinner and Partner Drive creates awareness of ministry impact and raises funds to support programs and activities associated with Illowa FCA which covers 20 counties along the Mississippi River in Illinois and Iowa.
This year marks the second Legacy Dinner and Partner Drive format and Pearson said, “It certainly takes our yearly banquet to a high level of preparation to celebrate how God is moving locally through FCA. Our hope is to honor God and those tremendous volunteers who serve Him through FCA. Of course, we hope that folks give generously to this crucial ministry, but we also hope to stir others to consider volunteering.”
“Folks who attend the Legacy Dinner and Partner Drive will experience the strong hope through Jesus Christ that our staff, board, and volunteers see daily through FCA,” Pearson said. “Lives are being changed – eternal destinies are being changed. Those people who attend the dinner will see the power of the Gospel of Jesus in action.”
“Honoring Christ and leaving a mark on this world for Him is a part of our call as Believers,” he said. “I’m not sure we were ever the ‘home team,’ but Christians certainly are not now as I view the culture. Christ’s love compels us because we are convinced that one died for all. It is a privilege for everyone to be God’s representatives while we are on earth.”
He said the goal of the FCA staff is to see the world transformed by Jesus Christ through the influence of coaches and athletes…”Outside the home, coaches are the most influential people in America,” Pearson said. “Part of our job is to coach the coach; to engage, equip, and empower them through FCA.”
“We are called to make disciples of all nations,” Pearson said. “The Illowa FCA area covers 20 counties. There are slightly more than one million people in the area. It’s a tremendous mission field to not only present the Gospel of Jesus, but to equip athletes, coaches, families and communities to serve Him and flourish through the wonderful ministry of FCA.”
The 10-year target of the Illowa FCA Chapter is to have at least one Christ-centered, Bible believing, FCA Staff-trained coach on every campus – middle school through college, Pearson said. “There are 3,900 scholastic coaches in the Illowa FCA Area. This goal also carries into community coaching, such as ASA, AAU, and youth leagues.”
Speaker Jackie Joyner-Kersee’s story is one of faith and overcoming obstacles. Her story is one of hope and servant leadership.
“Jackie came out of poverty in East St. Louis,” Pearson said. “A strong support system, prayer and personal dedication brought her to the pinnacle in track and field – Olympic gold, world records. Her humility drew countless fans to Jackie. Now, humbly, she serves through the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in the very community she emerged to become ‘the greatest female athlete of the 20th century.’ I have had the pleasure to observe her serve with love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, gentleness and self-control. Most of the kids she serves have no idea about JJK’s athletic achievements. To them she is ‘Miss Jackie’.”
High school athletes also are honored at the Legacy Dinner event and five graduating high school seniors who had high school involvement with FCA will receive scholarships. Huddle coaches from the Illowa FCA area nominate the students for the scholarships.
“Members of our Legacy Committee had the difficult task of narrowing it down to five,” Pearson said. “These tremendous young student-athletes truly honor God through their faith and leadership.”
For more information about attending, hosting tables or sponsorships for this year’s Legacy Dinner and Partner Drive, contact event coordinator, Angie VanderVinne, 309-762-8871 or online at avandervinne@fca.org. To register online, visit illowafca.org.