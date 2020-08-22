Making history: Current becomes first woman bishop of Southeastern Iowa Synod

The Rev. Travis Fisher-King, pastor at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Davenport, explained the voting is an ecclesiastical balloting process. ”The first ballot is a nominating ballot in which the name of any ordained pastor in the ELCA can be submitted,” he said. “At that point any nominee can withdraw their name and that is the only time in the process that it can be withdrawn. The second ballot narrows to seven individuals and the top seven were able to speak at the Assembly. Then the top three were asked questions; then the top two were asked to respond and then the fifth ballot is the deciding ballot with 50 percent of the vote needed to elect the person.”