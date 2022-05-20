Memorial Day Services and upcoming church retreat

MEMORIAL DAY SERVICES

MONDAY, MAY 30

Ceremony: Central Park, 1208 4th St., Orion, Ill.

When: 10 a.m.

What to expect: Orion Community Band, speaker Jodi Bubar, dedication of new bricks.

Good to know: Bring lawn chairs. In case of rain, ceremony will be in the Orion United Methodist Church Activity Center.

---

Ceremony: Peniel Cemetery, 1233 80th Ave., Joy, Ill.

When: 10 a.m.

What to expect: Pastor Matthew Downey from the Viola United Presbyterian Church will be the speaker.

Good to know: The public is asked to bring flowers to decorate the graves of veterans.

---

Ceremony: Soldiers & Sailors Monument, next to Hampton Town Hall.

When: 10 a.m.

What to expect: Opening remarks and the Pledge of Allegiance. Ceremony will continue with a walk to the edge of the Mississippi River to cast flowers on the water in memory of the sailors lost at sea.

Good to know: At the conclusion of the ceremony, the Hampton Historical Society invites everyone in attendance to view the museum and the new special exhibit, "What's in the Attic."

---

Ceremony: Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island.

When: 10:45 a.m.

What to expect: There will be no parking at the cemetery for this ceremony except for individuals who are wheelchair bound.

Good to know: Parking for all others will be behind Memorial Park in the large lot. Buses will transport people from the parking lot to the cemetery and will run 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visitors should arrive early to ensure enough time to park their vehicles and be transported to the cemetery. Memorial Park is located off of the main Island road, Rodman Avenue, at the corner of East Street. For more information, call 309-782-2094.

RETREAT

JUNE 9

Dream Studies-A Gateway to Knowledge: Marcia Flory, June 9, from 9 a.m. to noon, Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Learn to remember, interpret and program your dreams to understand and apply the guidance received to gain greater insights into all areas of your life. Fee: $25 includes lunch. For information visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.

