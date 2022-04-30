National Day of Prayer and upcoming church events

National Day of Prayer: Thursday, May 5, is the 71st annual National Day of Prayer, a special day enacted into law in 1952 by Congress and President Harry Truman. This is a perfect time for us as grateful citizens to gather together to praise the Lord and pray for our beloved Land.

Following are area locations where you can join with others in prayer on May 5:

12:15-12:45 p.m. at Colona Memorial Park, Colona Rd.; Milan Municipal Building, 405 1st St. E.; or Moline City Hall, 619 16th St., 2nd floor Council Chambers (elevator available).

Noon to 1 p.m. at Bettendorf City Hall, 1609 State St.; Coal Valley Municipal Park, 1000 1st St.; Scott County Administrative Center, 600 W. 4th St., Davenport; East Moline City Hall, 915 16th Ave.; or Rock Island County Justice Center, 1317 3rd Ave., Rock Island, (by the bronze statue).

The Way Is Within: Marcia Flory, Thursday, May 12, from 9 a.m. to noon, Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Learn three guided visualization meditations to heal mind, body and soul. Fee: $25 includes meal. For information visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.

Marriage Enrichment: Deacon Daryl and Pat Forth, Saturday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. This day will be focused on the key characteristics that all marriages need to remain joyful and successful. Fee: $35 includes lunch. For information visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.

