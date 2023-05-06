In alignment with its desire for transparency with the community and those who follow its work, Quad Cities Interfaith (QCI) has announced new leadership on the executive committee.

As of January of 2023, Alexandra Dermody has been serving as president of the organization. Dermody came to QCI as an integrated voter engagement organizer and census liaison in 2020. She continues to stay with the organization in her current role.

The other members of the executive committee were elected during QCI’s April bi-monthly board meeting. Gloria Mancilla will serve as vice president, Julie Henke will serve as treasurer, and Pastor Santina Poor will serve as secretary.

Mancilla is a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, where she is the coordinator for the Hispanic Food Pantry and has been an integral part of QCI's Community ID Program. She has dedicated her time to ensuring the Latino community has the same access to services and resources as everyone else and that their voices are heard.

Henke represents her congregation, Edwards United Church of Christ in Davenport, on the board. She also teaches CPR classes for the Red Cross. A longtime supporter and board member of QCI, Henke will take a seat on the executive team.

Poor is a reverend at Hope United Church of Christ in Moline. She is one of the organization's newest members and an addition to the executive team.

QCI also announced that Mayra Hernandez will be QCI’s new acting director, having been officially approved for the role in the April meeting. Hernandez has been an organizer with QCI for nearly two years, and her skills, experience and dedication to the organization are unparalleled, according to a news release.