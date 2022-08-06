New pastor at Bethel Wesley UMC

The Rev. Janice Patria Javier Serafica is serving at Bethel Wesley United Methodist Church in Moline.

She is from a family of United Methodist pastors, diaconal minister and deaconesses in the Philippines, and came to the US on March 1, 2021, to be the campus ministry director of Wesley Foundation at Western Illinois University in Macomb.

She earned Bachelor of Science in microbiology at University of the Philippines in Los Banos in 1996. In 1997, she graduated cum laude at Union Theological Seminary, Dasmarinas Cavite; and in 2010 she completed her Master of Arts in education at University of the Philippines-Diliman.

She is appointed as full-time pastor in different United Methodist Churches in the Philippines annual conference since 1997 and worked as the church relations specialist in World Vision Development Foundation from 2009 to 2012, curriculum development specialist of the Baguio Episcopal Area in 2017-2018 and chaplain of Philippine Christian University Dasmarinas Campus in 2018-19.

The Rev. Serafica has authored workbooks and textbooks including "Science, Technology, and Society." She has also written church-related materials, such as a teacher's manual for Vacation Bible School.

She is a certified clinical pastoral education counselor and supervisor under the College of Pastoral Supervision and Psychotherapy.

On a personal advocacy, she is a certified counselor and trainer at Channels of Hope HIV and AIDS Awareness Workshops.