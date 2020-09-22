 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church to hold Fall dinner/raffle
topical

Our Lady of Guadalupe Church to hold Fall dinner/raffle

{{featured_button_text}}

Our Lady of Guadalupe Church will hold a curbside fall dinner from 4-6:30 p.m., Nov. 7.

The dinner includes a traditional turkey dinner with pie. Tickets cost $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 4-12.

For reservations, call Prudy at 792-3867, extension 5, by Oct. 25, or mail a check to the church, 800 17th Street, Silvis, and tickets will be mailed to you.

Face coverings and social distancing are required.

Raffle tickets are also available for the more than 75 raffle baskets to be given away Oct. 29.Tickets cost $1 each, 6 for $5, or an arm's length for $20. Need not be present to win, but please use your own pen to sign the tickets.

For times and questions about the raffles, call Adeline Harvey at 792-9207 or Rosemary Vittori at 737-8002.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News