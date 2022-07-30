Our Lady of the Prairie classes, retreat and back to school event

AUGUST 6

Back-To-School Event:

Mt. Olive Church of God in Christ, 1020 N. Ripley St., Davenport, will be hosting its 10th Annual Back-To-School Supply Giveaway on August 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. while supplies last. This event is free to the public. If you have children in need of supplies, please stop by. If you have questions, please call 563-650-2013.

AUGUST 10

Yoga: Join this gentle, slow flow class with Bobbi Kelley, August 10, 1 to 2:15 p.m., Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Classes will be designed for all levels of yoga practice and emphasize proper alignment and moving with the breath. Each class will be theme based. Come join Bobbi for a time of self-care and community of wellness. She looks forward to sharing her love of yoga with others and creating a space that allows for all to restore and renew. Fee: $15. To register visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.

AUGUST 15

When the Well Runs Dry: Discover new wisdom, the role of emotions and prayer with Mark Nimo and Fr. Bob Miller. Praying through discouraging and tough times, August 15, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Fee: $35 includes lunch. If you have any dietary restrictions, please register 3 business days in advance. To register visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.

AUGUST 18

ONLINE ONLY: “One River, Many Wells:” Rev. Dr. Matthew Fox, 6 to 8 p.m. Meet the Author! Wisdom springing from global faiths. Fee: $20. For information visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.

AUGUST 19

Qigong for Self-Care: Carolyn Krafka. Learn an ancient practice that works with Qi, or Life Force on August 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Qigong is an ancient practice that works with Qi, or Life Force. Daily stressors can lead to blocks in this energy, which can negatively impact health and wellness. Fortunately, there are Qigong Active Exercises and Meditations that you can do to clear or prevent energy blocks. This is good self care, and works with physical, mental, and spiritual health. Fee: $35 includes lunch. To register visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.