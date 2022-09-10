Our Lady of the Prairie Retreats and PrairieFest

SEPT. 11

150th anniversary celebration, Holy Closure

Immanuel Lutheran Church, a church of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, Clinton, Iowa, will celebrate both 150 years of ministry and Holy Closure on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. Immanuel will distribute $120,000 of their Legacy Plan to approximately 30 nonprofits during the service with BishopAmy Current of the Southeastern Iowas Synod presiding, assisted by the Rev. Paul Holmer, retired. The Rev. Mark Luepke of Zion Lutheran, Clinton will be lector. Fund recipients include schools and seminaries, clincs and hospitals, social nonprofits, Bible camps, area churches.

For a list of organizations, qctimes.com.

Gifts are as follows:

$1,000.00 Central DeWitt HS Music Boosters

$1,000.00 Information and Referral Assistance Services

$1,000.00 Information and Referral

$1,000.00 Information and Referral

$1,000.00 Information and Referral

$1,000.00 Information and Referral

$1,000.00 Information and Referral

$1,000.00 Clothe the Child

$1,000.00 Camp EWALU

$1,000.00 Camp EWALU

$1,000.00 ELCA World Hunger

$1,000.00 Stead Family Children’s Hospital Iowa City

$1,000.00 Make-A-Wish

$1,000.00 Hope Lodge-Iowa City

$1,000.00 First Lutheran Cedar Rapids-Books for seminarian

$1,000.00 Mercy One Hospice of Clinton Iowa in memory of Kathy Huizenga

$1,000.00 Mercy One Hospice

$1,000.00 Midwest Pets for Life

$1,000.00 Flag Restoration Program

$1,000.00 Rev Paul A and Christine L Holmer Scholarship Endowment

$10,000.00 SEIA Synod

$25,000.00 Wartburg Semenary

$25,000.00 SEIA Fund for Leaders

$2,500.00 ELCA World Hunger

$2,500.00 ELCA HIV/AIDS Ministry

$2,500.00 Lutheran Immigration Refugee Services

$2,500.00 Lutheran Disaster Response

$6,666.67 EWALU

$6,666.67 Iowa Campus Ministries

$6,666.66 LSI

$5,000.00 Information and Referral

$4,000.00 Zion Lutheran Clinton, Iowa

$1,000.00 St Paul Lutheran Clinton, Iowa

SEPT. 18

Second Baptist Church to celebrate the Rev. Williamson Anniversary

The congregation of Second Baptist Church will celebrate the 29th Anniversary of Pastor, Rev. Joseph D. Williamson III and First Lady Robbie Maxwell Williamson and family starting at 10 a.m., Sept. 18, Second Baptist Church, 919 6th Ave., Rock Island.

The Second Baptist Church family extends thanks and appreciation to them for their 29 years of faithful ministry. This year’s theme is, “Perfecting the saints for the work of the ministry,” Ephesians 4:11. The celebration begins with guest preacher Dr. Rev. Barnicio Cureton, Pastor of New Macedonia Baptist Church, Cahokia Heights, Ill. Join Second Baptist Church in person and Livestreamed on Facebook to express appreciation to Pastor Williamson and his family for their dedication and service throughout the years. For more information, please contact the church at 309-788-0677.

SEPT. 22

Forest Bathing and the Fall Equinox: An Immersive Experience with Emelia Sautter. Learn to take a sensory, body-focused walk with the more-than-human world from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 22, Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Fee: $35 includes lunch. For information visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.

ONLINE: Group Spiritual Direction: Utilize Spiritual Direction in a communal setting with Sr. Linda Greenwood from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Sept. 22. Fee: $20. To register visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.

SEPT. 24

PrairieFest: Bring the whole family for a day of fun, live music, BBQ and more from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 24, Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Free admission. Pack your own picnic or Smokin' Butt BBQ will be available for purchase. For information visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.