Our Lady of the Prairie retreats

JULY 23
Photography for Beginners: Merlyn Law and Dana Sharer. Discover the creative photographer in you on July 23 from 6 to 8 p.m., Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Fee: $20. For information visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.
JULY 29-30
Pause and Refresh: Pat Shea, Friday, July 29, 4 p.m. to Saturday, July 30, 3:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Listen to the whispers of your spirit. Fee: $85 includes meals. For information visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.