UPCOMING CHURCH EVENTS

Our Lady of the Prairie Retreats

Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat

Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, rural Wheatland, Iowa, is operated by the Congregation of the Humility of Mary, Davenport. 

 Contributed photo

MAY 19

An Old Crone Speaks, An Old Crone Listens: Helen Schiltz, May 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Fee: $35 includes meal. For information visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.

Meet the Author: Meister Eckhart: A Mystic Warrior for Our Times: Rev. Matthew Fox, PhD, May 19, from 6 to 8 p.m., (online only).  Fee: $20. For more information and to register visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092 or email olpretreat@chmiowa.org.

MAY 20

Facebook Live: UN World Bee Day: May 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Bob “The Bee Man” Roe will do a virtual tour of the hives of bees living at The Prairie.

MAY 20-22

Meet the Author: The Joy of Forgiveness: Sandy Hoenig, from 5 p.m. Friday, May 20 to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 22, Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Fee: $170 includes lodging and meals. For information visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.

