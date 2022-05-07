Our Lady of the Prairie Retreats

MAY 19

An Old Crone Speaks, An Old Crone Listens: Helen Schiltz, May 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Fee: $35 includes meal. For information visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.

Meet the Author: Meister Eckhart: A Mystic Warrior for Our Times: Rev. Matthew Fox, PhD, May 19, from 6 to 8 p.m., (online only). Fee: $20. For more information and to register visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092 or email olpretreat@chmiowa.org.

MAY 20

Facebook Live: UN World Bee Day: May 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Bob “The Bee Man” Roe will do a virtual tour of the hives of bees living at The Prairie.

MAY 20-22

Meet the Author: The Joy of Forgiveness: Sandy Hoenig, from 5 p.m. Friday, May 20 to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 22, Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Fee: $170 includes lodging and meals. For information visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.

