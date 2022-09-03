Our Lady of the Prairie Retreats

SEPTEMBER 15

ONLINE ONLY: Meet the author Rev. Dr. Matthew Fox. “The Coming of the Cosmic Christ,” from 6 to 8 p.m., Sept. 15. Mysticism is an essential part of spirituality and Christian faith. Fee: $20. To register visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.

Yoga: Join this slow flow class with Bobbi Kelley for a time of self-care and community of wellness. She looks forward to sharing her love of yoga with others and creating a space that allows for all to restore and renew. Fee: $15. Retreat will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., Sept. 15, Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. To register visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.

SEPTEMBER 17

ONLINE ONLY: Meet the author Daniel P. Horan, OFM, Phd. “Spirituality and Justice,” A White Catholic's Guide to Racism and Privilege from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sept. 17. Father Daniel will be presenting on the topic of his newly released A White Catholic’s Guide to Racism and Privilege, offering a message of hope and inviting participants to educate themselves and advocate for justice. Fee: $30. To register visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.