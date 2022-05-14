Our Lady of the Prairie Retreats

“These Interesting Times: Surviving in the Quad Cities.” Meet the Authors: Misty Urban and Monica Flink: May 25, from 6 to 8 p.m., Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Quad Cities artists and writers report on the disasters of 2020. Fee: $20. For information visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.