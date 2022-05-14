 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPCOMING CHURCH EVENTS

Our Lady of the Prairie Retreats

Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat

Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, rural Wheatland, Iowa, is operated by the Congregation of the Humility of Mary, Davenport. 

 Contributed photo

MAY 25

“These Interesting Times: Surviving in the Quad Cities.” Meet the Authors: Misty Urban and Monica Flink: May 25, from 6 to 8 p.m., Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa.  Quad Cities artists and writers report on the disasters of 2020. Fee: $20. For information visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.

JUNE 3-5

Grounded in the Heartbeat of God, Sr. Kathleen Storms, SSND: Share stories, reflect, learn spiritual practices to re-ground within the community of all life, from Friday, June 3, 5 p.m. to Sunday, June 5, 2 p.m., Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Fee: $160 includes lodging and meals. For information visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.

