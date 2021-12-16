Port Byron church shutting doors after 128 years

After 128 years, Peace Lutheran Church in Port Byron will close its doors.
A closing service is set for Sunday, Dec. 19, at 8 a.m., and the church's final service will be 5 p.m. Christmas Eve. All are welcome to join us at these services.
The church will gift the building to Ann’s Helping Hands, a local non-profit organization that provides for the needs of many members of the local community, according to Peace Lutheran's website.
For more information, please call Bob Smith at 309-236-6327 or Laurie Smith at 563-508-2372.
Factors contributing to the decision to close, according to its website, include the lack of growth within the congregation, fewer worshipers at Sunday morning services, and limited availability to take on administrative roles within the church.
Many of the families who were instrumental in planting Friedens Church in 1894 were of German descent and the word “Friedens” is taken from the German word meaning “peace.”
In April of 1895, the congregation agreed to purchase three acres of land at 20828 Friedens Road, the current location of the church building.
In a 2019 interview with the Dispatch-Argus, then-90-year-old Marilyn Stone, of Port Byron, recalled many of the events celebrated by the Port Byron church.
Her great-grandfather, Orville Hofstetter, was a founding father of the church, she said, and added, “Many of the first members of the church were of his family.”
“Besides it being our church home, it was all of our recreation in my day,” she said. “Growing up we had polka fests where we closed off the street by the church and we had a band.”
She said Peace Lutheran was known for its “famous ice cream socials, and we also had a food tent at the Rock Island County Fair for many years where we served homemade meals all day long to raise money for our church. When we built on to the church or did any repairs, the members did all the work."