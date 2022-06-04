QC teens unite to help Kenya teens and upcoming church retreats

The teens of the Joint Religious School of the Beit Shalom Jewish Community are sponsoring “Tea and Mandazi,” a fundraiser for the Sarah Detweiler Scholarship Fund that helps Kenyan teens stay in high school on Wednesday, June 8, from 5 to 7 p.m., located at 2215 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport. The event will feature African style doughnuts and tea, live musical performances including Teranga African Drum Group.

The event will be held at the Jewish community’s new synagogue that houses both the Beth Israel and Temple Emanuel congregations. Tours of the newly renovated building will be available. An African design quilt will be raffled. It is a joint project of Rwandan and Quad Cities quilters. Raffle tickets are $5 each. Entry to the tea is $5 and includes a raffle ticket.

RETREATS

JUNE 15

Cosmic Walk: Lisa Martin, June 15, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. We will follow the two-mile Cosmic Walk featuring stone markers telling the story of the universe. An easy morning of walking mown paths through beautiful fields of prairie grass and timber. Fee: $35 includes lunch. For information visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.

JUNE 16

A Way to God: Thomas Merton’s Creation Spirituality Journey: Rev. Matthew Fox, PhD, June 16, from 6 to 8 p.m., (online only). Thomas Merton was a spiritual giant, an intellectual genius and an activist in his own way. We will explore and discuss some of his rich teachings. Fee: $20. For more information and to register visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092 or email olpretreat@chmiowa.org.

