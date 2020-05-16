Raffle will help restore stained glass windows in Atkinson church

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ATKINSON, Ill. — An upcoming annual spring raffle is expected to raise the remainder of the funds needed to pay for the restoration of the original stained glass windows at St. Anthony’s Church in Atkinson.

The 11th annual raffle drawing will be held a 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 7, at the Parish Hall, across from the church at 204 West Main St. The brunch that is included with the drawing each year will be held at a later date.

Nick Simon, chairman of the raffle and a deacon at the church, said more than $20,000 in prizes will be awarded, including a grand cash prize of $10,000.

“Only 500 tickets will be sold and the odds of winning a cash prize are one in 39,” Simon said.

The price of a raffle ticket is $100 which includes two tickets for the brunch when it is held at a later date. Tickets are available from church members, at businesses in Atkinson, and from the church office by calling 309-936-7900 and leaving a message.

Proceeds from the raffle will be applied to the Stained Glass Window Restoration and Protection project for the 103-year-old windows at the parish.