Redeemed Voices Worship Center turns to a GoFundMe after break-in

The pastor of a west Davenport church burglarized over the weekend as turned to a GoFundMe page to help replace expensive electronics and security devices.

Dwayne Hodges, the pastor at Redeemed Voices Worship Center on W. 3rd Street, is asking for the community's support after an alleged break-in at the church. Hodges said " ... expensive equipment — including microphones, a projector, and security devices — were stolen Jan. 29."

"We have filed a police report and we are notifying pawn shops in the area as it relates to the items. This has really set us back as it relates to our mission and vision for establishing a presence in the west end of Davenport," Hodges said in a news release from GoFundMe."We had cameras installed that were wireless enabled and the thieves disabled the internet and stole our internet router as well.

"This is sad that someone will steal from a church, but we are optimistic that this will not deter us from our goals and plans."

Hodges said $900 has been raised since the burglary.

According to information released by the church and a business filing with the Iowa Secretary of State's office, Redeemed Voices was founded June 28, 2018 at a Second Street address. The church later moved to Third Street.

The church shares walls with the 3rd St. Resale Shop and is part of a building that features signs posted for the Downtown Boxing Club, Downtown Pawn, and Kustom Scribblerz T-Shirt Shop.

None of the businesses were open Wednesday.

To view the GoFundMe, visit gofundme.com/f/replace-stolen-av-equipment

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.