In observance of the National Day of Prayer, clergy will join with area residents at Geneseo’s annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast.
The event, scheduled for 6:45 to 8 a.m. Thursday, May 2, at Geneseo Evangelical Free Church, 914 N. Chicago St., is being sponsored by the Geneseo Ministerial Association and is open to all area residents.
Tickets are $15, and they can be purchased at Grace United Methodist Church, 318 N. Center St., Geneseo; by calling 309-944-4208; or at the door.
Mayor Kathy Carroll-Duda will give the welcoming remarks, and representatives of area churches will lead brief prayers.
Dan Pearson, Geneseo, will be the keynote speaker. He is director of the Illowa Fellowship of Christian Athletes Area, which covers 20 counties in Illinois and Iowa. Before that job, he spent 29 years in television news, including 24 years as sports anchor/reporter for KWQC-TV, Davenport.
Pearson’s message at the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast will focus on the “Pattern of Prayer.” He will share the blessing and value of connecting with God through prayer during the daily routine of life.