GENESEO — In observance of the National Day of Prayer, clergy will join with area residents at Geneseo’s annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast.
The event, scheduled for 6:45 to 8 a.m. Thursday, May 2, at Geneseo Evangelical Free Church, 914 N. Chicago St., is being sponsored by the Geneseo Ministerial Association and is open to all area residents.
Tickets are $15, and they can be purchased at Grace United Methodist Church, 318 N. Center St., Geneseo; by calling 309-944-4208; or at the door.
Mayor Kathy Carroll-Duda will give the welcoming remarks, and representatives of area churches will lead brief prayers.
Dan Pearson, Geneseo, will be the keynote speaker. He is director of the Illowa Fellowship of Christian Athletes Area, which covers 20 counties in Illinois and Iowa. Before that job, he spent 29 years in television news, including 24 years as sports anchor/reporter for KWQC-TV, Davenport.
Pearson’s message at the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast will focus on the “Pattern of Prayer.” He will share the blessing and value of connecting with God through prayer during the daily routine of life.
The Rev. Mark Graham, pastor at Grace Church, said, “Last year, every available seat was taken. We are encouraging groups to reserve tables, and individual reservations also are welcome.”
“Even with our diverse faith backgrounds, the breakfast is an opportunity to celebrate what we have in common, which is our faith in God and our hope to bring unity to leadership in Geneseo,” he said.
The idea for the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast originated with the Rev. Chris Ritter, directing pastor at First United Methodist Church, Geneseo.
Six years ago on the National Day of Prayer, he and two others gathered outside Geneseo City Hall to pray for their community, state and nation.
“I decided then that Geneseo could do a better job of commemorating this important event,” Ritter said. “Since our U.S. presidents convene a Presidential Prayer Breakfast with the help of religious leaders throughout the country, I saw no reason why the Geneseo Ministerial Association could not help our mayor to hold an event on the community level.
The Rev. Stephen Palm, pastor at Geneseo Evangelical Free Church and president of the Ministerial Association, said, “Many Christians are unaware of the fact that we live in a country where the law requires the president of the United States to set aside a day for prayer.”
“It is our privilege to do our part to support this national observance of God’s blessing, and to pour out our hearts to Him,” he said.
Theme of the National Day of Prayer 2019 is “Love One Another,” and Carroll-Duda said, “You can’t watch the news without hearing or seeing hate-filled words and actions by people in our nation. We are broken, and only God can fix it.”