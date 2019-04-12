MOLINE — Easter morning worship at Homewood Evangelical Free Church is almost sure to remind worshippers of the "Beverly Hillbillies" TV show.
The choir, contemporary worship team, drama team and the Rev. Mark Frazee will present “Easter in Cricket County” at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 21, at the church, 3303 60th St. A free pancake breakfast will be served at 9 a.m.
They decided to present the story of the Resurrection in a different way this year, Frazee said.
“We realize it is important that we recognize the fact that Jesus has been raised from the dead, and therefore sometimes we emphasize the eyewitness account as recorded in the Gospels,” he said. “We have done that the last several years, and this year we want the emphasis to be on the significance of Christ’s Resurrection: What difference should Christ’s Resurrection have on a person?”
The play is suitable for young teens through adults, he said, and a “Kids' Church” will be available for younger children during the service.
Frazee described “Easter in Cricket County” as a “Beverly Hillbillies”-type play. Church member Shari Soltow is directing the lighthearted production.
Soltow shared this synopsis of the play: “The setting is Cricket County, and the Taylor clan is hosting this year’s Easter sunrise service in their front yard. The action begins 30 minutes before sunrise, as granddaughters Brenda Mae and Glenda Mae are looking for the last Easter egg that was not found the previous day at the Easter egg hunt.
"Grandma Taylor is tidying up and getting ready for the service, preparing for the parishioners to arrive. Grandma Taylor isn’t very happy that her highbrow family members from the city are showing up this year.
“These city dwellers have always been after the coal mines and oil fields the Taylors inherited from their late Uncle Zeke, and Grandma knows this year will be no exception for these money-grubbing kinfolk,” Soltow said.
"The city cousins are going to visit the country cousins for the Easter sunrise service in hopes of receiving some of the treasure left by their late uncle,” Frazee said. “They are not going for spiritual reasons, to celebrate the Resurrection of Christ. There is humor intertwined with the message.”
In the course of the play, they discover the significance of Christ’s Resurrection and what it should mean for them.
“It is the story of the Resurrection,” Frazee said. “The inheritance is something very meaningful to the country cousins but not important to the city cousins.”
He said in the end, the city cousins would discover there was more treasure in Christ than they ever realized.