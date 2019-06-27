Sister Simone Campbell, SSS, will be the recipient of the 2019 Clare Award, presented by the Sisters of St. Francis at a public program and reception at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at the Tuscany Special Events Center, 2417 Cleveland St., Clinton, Iowa.
The Clare Award recognizes a woman who exemplifies the characteristics of Saint Clare of Assisi and the values of the Clinton Franciscans.
“In the midst of the shifting economic realities and inequalities of the 13th century, Saint Clare embodied another way of living, grounded in prayer and community, bringing healing,” said Sister Jan Cebula, OSF, president of the Clinton Franciscans. “Today, Sister Simone, grounded in prayer, is a tireless advocate for economic justice and the common good, bringing a message of healing and hope.”
Campbell has served since 2004 as the Executive Director of NETWORK Lobby for Catholic Social Justice, a federal advocacy organization founded by Catholic Sisters to lobby in Washington, D.C., for policies that mend the gaps in income and wealth in the United States.
Campbell is a religious leader, attorney and poet with extensive experience in public policy and advocacy for systemic change. In Washington, she lobbies on issues of economic justice, immigration reform, and health care. She played a key role in convincing Congress to support the Affordable Care Act. Around the country, she is a noted speaker and educator on public policy issues. She has led six cross-country “Nuns on the Bus” tours.
She is the author of “A Nun on the Bus: How All of Us Can Create Hope, Change, and Community,” published in April 2014 by HarperCollins.
The event is free of charge and open to all.
For more information, call 563-242-7611 or visit www.clintonfranciscans.com.