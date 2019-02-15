ROCK ISLAND — The Rev. Chris Wilson, a retired Air Force major, has become the 25th rector at Trinity Anglican Church since it was formed in 1869.
Wilson was named to the post in October a month before retiring as a military chaplain after about 30 years.
Wilson retired from the military on Nov. 30, 2018, with his last post at Hunter Army Air Field in Savannah, Ga. He also served on bases in Alabama, Texas, Hawaii, Florida, South Korea, Saudi Arabia and Iraq.
"Of all the opportunities I had considered, this was what I felt called for," he said. "The people here were wonderfully welcoming."
He and his wife, Meghan, have nine children — five girls and four boys — ranging in age from 4 to 20 years old. All of their names begin with the letter "A": Abby, Annie, Amanda, Audrey, Andrew, Adam, Alex, Amelia and Aaron.
The family has become the richest blessings the church has had, junior warden Dale Hendricks said. "Meghan is amazing," he added.
The kids, however, had not quite prepared for the Quad-Cities climate. Some didn't even have long pants, said church senior warden Mike Romkey, who led the selection committee.
Wilson said they'd since invested in all new wardrobes.
"The snow has taken some getting used to," he said, "I didn't realize it would snow so much.
"For some reason, the kids enjoy playing outside in the snow — even when it's 3 degrees," he said.
Wilson said he's glad to be at the church, and being a chaplain prepared him for church ministry.
"The military really equips us to serve in local churches when we get out," Wilson said, noting church members have fun with his accent.
"I try not to sound like I'm from the South," Wilson said.
The Rev. Jason Bowden, curate, previously named a deacon, filled in as leader at the church for 10 months. Rounding out the staff is sexton Sergei Czerewko.
Wilson said the family continued to settle in the area as he took care of "Trinity's wonderful people." Masses are at 9 a.m. Sundays and 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, followed by a meal.
"We also have regular morning and evening prayers that are a good way to start or end the day with a focus on God," Wilson said. Prayer times are 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 5:30 p.m. Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays.
"And we do a lot of outreach," Wilson said, citing River Bend Foodbank, Christian Care, Humility of Mary, World Relief and Thurgood Marshall School.