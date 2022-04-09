RiverBend Bronze spring concert and upcoming church retreats

APRIL 15

Albany United Methodist Church, 502 First St., will have a Good Friday service on April 15 at 6:30 p.m. Easter Service will be at 10:15 a.m. on the shores of the Mississippi River at the Village Lions Club pavilion behind Village Hall, Albany.

APRIL 16

RiverBend Bronze, a Quad Cities handbell ensemble, presents a concert at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1330 13th Street, Moline. The concert is free, though a free-will offering will be accepted.

The concert features Lenten and Easter music and secular pieces reflecting the spirit of exploration. The ensemble will honor the late Cynthia Dobrinski, handbell composer and arranger, and perform two original works under the baton of past director and composer James Bawden.

RiverBend Bronze is a volunteer ensemble of 20-handbell ringers. Find them online at www.riverbendbronze.org or follow the ensemble on Facebook at facebook.com/riverbendbronze/.

APRIL 17

Christ United Methodist Church Carbon Cliff, 106 2nd St., will have a 7 a.m Easter Sunrise Service with breakfast to follow. There will also be an 11 a.m. service. All are welcome.

APRIL 19

Come to the Quiet: Pat Shea, April 19, 9:30 to 3:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Come to the Quiet is an opportunity to step away from daily routines. Fee: $35 includes lunch. For information visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.

APRIL 21

Meet the Author (ONLINE ONLY): Hildegard of Bingen: A Saint for Our Times–Unleashing Her Power in the 21st Century: Matthew Fox, April 21, 6 to 8 p.m. Hildegard implores all of us to live in integrity with our espoused principles. We will explore and discuss some of her rich teachings. Fee: $20. For information visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.

