The congregation at Salem Lutheran Church, 1724 15th Ave., Moline, came out in full force on Sunday, Aug. 30, to celebrate the retirement of Pastor Randy Willers, who has served the church for 14 years.

The Sign Gypsies posted their goodbye wishes and church members arrived in the parking lot in decorated cars.

Willers expressed love for the congregation in his final sermon. He was presented with a plaque and posters after the service.

