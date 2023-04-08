The SBC Outreach Music & Arts Academy of Rock Island presents a trip to see the sights and sounds of beautiful Savannah and Jekyll Island, Ga., and Beaufort, S.C., for $882 per person/double occupancy, Saturday through Friday, July 22-July 28. Departure will be 8 a.m. from Second Baptist Church, 919 6th Ave., Rock Island.

For more information and reservations contact Thanolia “Nobie” Hudson at 815-822- 2686 or the Rev. Carmen Ausborn at 309-738-6070, sbcmusicadademy@gmail.com.

The tour package includes motor coach transportation; 6 nights lodging including 4 consecutive nights in the Savannah area; 10 meals: 6 breakfasts and 4 dinners; guided trolley tour of Savannah; guided tour of Beaufort; evening show at famous Savannah Theatre & Guided Tour of Jekyll Island.

Price per person, based on double occupancy to a room at the incredible low price of only $882. Register with your $75 deposit. Deadline is May 15, 2023. Register as soon as possible. Travel insurance is available (Double $72 or Single $96).

The completed registration form, check or money order for the $75 registration fee and travel insurance fee should be mailed together to: SBC Outreach Music & Arts Academy, 919 6th Ave., Rock Island, IL 61201. If you wish to purchase the travel insurance please make check or money order payable to: Travel Insurance International. The balance due for the trip can be paid weekly or monthly by check or money order. Final payment deadline is May 15. Sign-ups after deadline must be paid in full. Make checks and money orders payable to: The SBC Outreach Music & Arts Academy (Add to memo line: Savannah, GA Trip).