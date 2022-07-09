Scared Heart celebrates Father DeSutter's 40th anniversary

Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Moline, will observe the 40th anniversary of the Rev. Mark DeSutter’s Ordination into the Priesthood, and the parish breaks ground on its new Gathering Center.

Sacred Heart, 1307 17th Ave., will host a Mass of Thanksgiving at 11 a.m., Sunday, July 17, to honor DeSutter. The Mass, which is open to all, will be followed by a long-awaited groundbreaking ceremony for the new $2.3 million church addition. A reception will follow from 12:30-2:30 p.m. in Culemans Fellowship Hall, 1400 16th Ave., Moline.

The future Gathering Center was made possible by Sacred Heart’s four-year Today Tomorrow Together (TTT) Capital Campaign, which has raised $3,210,403 in donations, to date.

Dual celebration

Born May 25, 1955, in Kewanee, Illinois, DeSutter was Ordained on May 29, 1982, in the Diocese of Peoria, Illinois. For 40 years, he has been a faithful servant of the Diocese and to the people he has served. His various roles and memberships over the years include: member of Rock Island-Milan Cooperative Ministry, 1982; Parochial Vicar, St. Pius, Rock Island, 1982; served at Holy Trinity, Bloomington, 1985; Chaplain at St. John’s Chapel and Newman Foundation, Champaign, 1988; St. Francis Newman Center, Macomb, 1993; Pastor, Blessed Sacrament, Morton, 2000; and Pastor, Sacred Heart, Moline, 2014.

DeSutter earned his B.A. in history with a minor in philosophy from St. Meinrad College, St. Meinrad, Indiana. He also completed postgraduate work at St. Meinrad School of Theology, receiving a Master of Divinity in 1982. He also completed a Master of Arts in Christian Spirituality from Creighton University in 1998.

In conjunction, Sacred Heart also will officially launch the construction of its new church expansion. The 5,000 square-foot addition, which is being built by Hodge Construction, will be attached to the east side of the century-old church. It will boast a new covered handicapped-accessible entrance, accessible restrooms, a bride’s room, gift shop, and gathering area.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, construction costs rose dramatically for the building project and cost estimates are 40 percent higher than the original estimates. To pay for the additional costs, Sacred Heart announced in the summer of 2021 that it was extending its TTT Capital Campaign into a fourth year. In response, the church’s parishioners have now pledged a total of $3,210,403.00 – surpassing the $3,000,000.00 million goal. Additional funds will be borrowed to complete the project.

To donate to the TTT and support the new Gathering Center, call the parish office at (309) 762-2362 or email Father DeSutter at desutter@sacredheartmoline.org.