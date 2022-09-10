Second Baptist Church of Rock Island anniversary celebration

The congregation of Second Baptist Church will celebrate the 29th Anniversary of Pastor, Rev. Joseph D. Williamson III and First Lady Robbie Maxwell Williamson and family starting at 10 a.m., Sept. 18, Second Baptist Church, 919 6th Ave., Rock Island.

The Second Baptist Church family extends thanks and appreciation to them for their 29 years of faithful ministry. This year’s theme is, “Perfecting the saints for the work of the ministry,” Ephesians 4:11. The celebration begins with guest preacher Dr. Rev. Barnicio Cureton, Pastor of New Macedonia Baptist Church, Cahokia Heights, Ill. Join Second Baptist Church in person and Livestreamed on Facebook to express appreciation to Pastor Williamson and his family for their dedication and service throughout the years. For more information, please contact the church at 309-788-0677.