Serve the Cities event and church retreats

Serve the Cities July 11-16

Bettendorf Christian Church is organizing a "Serve the Cities" event that will take place across the Quad Cities July 11-16.

Monday, July 11 will be at Pregnancy Resources in Moline. Tuesday, July 12 will be at World Relief in Moline. Wednesday, July 13 will be at Hope at the Brick House in Davenport. Thursday, July 14 will be at Youth Hope in Moline. Friday and Saturday, July 15-16 will be at One Eighty in Davenport.

Information: Email teresa@bettendorfcc.com or visit bettendorfcc.com.

Retreats

JULY 14

Knit One Pray Too: Anne Johnson, Ann Green and Karen Brooke, July 14 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Beginners and experienced knitters welcome! Fee: $35 includes lunch. For information visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.

ONLINE ONLY: “The Tao of Thomas Aquinas:” Rev. Dr. Matthew Fox. Meet the Author! Fierce wisdom for hard times. July 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. Fee: $20. To sign up visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.

JULY 15-16

Exploring Celtic Spirituality: Pat Shea and Helen Schiltz, Friday, July 15, 5 p.m. to Saturday, July 16, 5 p.m., Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Come explore Celtic Spirituality gifts that enrich and support your life journey. Fee: $85 includes meals. For information visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.

