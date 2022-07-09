Sisters of Humility gather for annual assembly

A weekend of meetings and special events occurred during the annual General Assembly of the Congregation of the Humility of Mary (CHM) which took place June 23-26 at Humility of Mary Center in Davenport. More than 55 sisters and associates attended the annual meeting, with some traveling from across the United States and Mexico to be present.

The CHM General Assembly is a time for spiritual renewal, community business, sharing among members, and celebration. This year’s theme was Embracing Transformation – Growing in Solidarity.

“Solidarity is not a feeling of vague compassion or shallow distress at the misfortunes of so many people, both near and far. On the contrary, it is a firm and persevering determination to commit oneself to the common good; that is to say to the good of all and of each individual, because we are all really responsible for all. There is no true peace without truth, justice and solidarity.”

–Pope John Paul ll

Areas of focus included a conversation on synodality, future governance models, Laudato Si’ and a strategic plan for Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat.

Special events during the weekend included:

• CHM Associate Re-commitment Ceremony

• Memorial service for the nine sisters and associates who died since the Assembly last year

• A Jubilee Mass at Christ the King Chapel recognizing the anniversaries of sisters and an associate celebrating their years of commitment within the CHM community