Spreading their wings: Porch Angels reach out to help others

“If there are any needs, we have a committed group of volunteers who are willing to help at a moment’s notice,” he said. “However, our fellowship and care does not stop at the four walls of our church, it extends to our community as well. We want to come alongside of and care for those in our community during their time of need.”

Anyone in need of a Porch Angel can visit the website at www.gefc.org and on the homepage there is a page for Porch Angels that describes the ministry guidelines, including an application. When the application is complete, a volunteer from the church will contact the person for additional information.

When the Porch Angels began at First United Methodist, the Rev. Dr. Chris Ritter, directing pastor, said, “You have heard of ‘Porch Pirates’ that take from people. It is nice to think about an army of Porch Angels giving to others during this time of national crisis. There is an element of faith involved with launching something new. Unexpected issues will arise. The only way to avoid problems is to do nothing. But I think this is a moment for the church to be the church. We have decided to spread our wings and see what we can do.”

