St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island, will host the 10th annual Discipleship with Mary novena.
Participants will sing and pray together, listen to scripture, and hear and a brief reflection by women of faith.
The novena will be 12:15-12:45 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29-Saturday, Dec. 1, and Monday, Dec. 3-Friday, Dec. 7 at the church.
A social will be held afterward in McCarthy Hall.
Speakers will be:
- Bonnie Newman - Mary Our Lady of Peace, Orion
- Lynne Brandenburg - St. Pius X, Rock Island
- Judy Crompton - Christ the King, Moline
- Pat Downey – St. Patrick, Andalusia
- Pam Swim – St. Pius X, Rock Island
- Annette Bealer – St. Patrick, Colona
- Julie Bush – St. Pius X, Rock Island
- Katie Morgan – St. Ambrose, Milan.
Prayer leaders are Sr. Kathleen Mullin BVM, Debbie Schwiebert and Barbara Roedel.
For more information, call Roedel, director of adult faith formation, at 793-7373, Ext. 214.