Three Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary celebrating 70th Jubilarian year

Three Sisters celebrating 70th Jubilarian year

Sisters Genevieve Freund, Betty L. Voss and Judith Terese McNulty, from Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, are celebrating their 70th Jubilarian year at Mount Carmel Bluffs, in Dubuque, Iowa.

Freund has been an educator, pastoral minister and musician. She served at Blessed Sacrament in Tennessee and in Iowa, where she was a pastoral associate at St. Paul in Davenport for more than 47 years.

Voss attended school at Sacred Heart and Immaculate Conception Academy in Davenport, where she later returned to teach second and third grade. She also taught at Holy Name and Mundelein College in Chicago, and in Colorado, Denver and Ecuador.

McNulty, from St. Gertrude Parish, Chicago, was an educator and counselor who taught at St. Joseph and Sacred Heart and served at Augustana College and Catholic Social Services, Rock Island; in Moline; Tennessee and Iowa. She was a volunteer at Rock Island Public Health Department and volunteered at Illini Hospital, Silvis.

Events coming up

APRIL 28

Painting and Wine: Julie Wall, Artist’s Vault. Learn to mix primary colors and white acrylic paint to create a beautiful 12x12-inch floral painting from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Fee: $55 includes supplies, appetizers and wine. For information visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.

APRIL 30

Daughters of God: A Mother-Daughter Tea, presented by Rosina Hendricksen, will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. The retreat is designed for girls in grades 1 to 5 and their mothers and calls us to embrace our calling as daughters of God. Fee: $25 includes meal. For information visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.

MAY 1

Labyrinth Sound Healing: Bathe in the sound of Tibetan and crystal bowls and gongs with Kathy Broghammer from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Fee: $20. For information visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.

MAY 4

Mass on The Prairie: Join us for Mass in the peace and beauty of The Prairie with Father Denny Martin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, at Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. For information visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.

MAY 5

Love Focused Yoga: Join this gentle, slow flow class with Bobbi Kelley at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Fee: $15. For information visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.

