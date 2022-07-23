Two Rivers Church Broadway seven-week series

Pastor Robb McCoy of Two Rivers United Methodist Church, 1820 5th Ave., Rock Island, will be sharing “The Good News according to Broadway.” Starting on Sunday he will begin a seven-week series of sermons that draw inspiration from famous Broadway musicals.

“I think it is a fun exercise to think about how God and faith is a part of our pop culture,” said McCoy. “These are great works of art with big themes. Even if they are not explicitly Christian, we can see them through a Biblical lens and learn from them.”

Each week will focus on a different show. In addition to the sermon, there will be a vocal performance from a talented local artist from each show.

“All of our guests will have experience in theater. They will share songs in our sanctuary that they have previously sung on stage,” said McCoy. “We are really excited about seven weeks of excellent performances that will help enhance our experience.” On the last Sunday of the series, Sept. 4, Edgar Crockett will share a variety of show tunes with his jazz ensemble.

The series will begin with "The Sound of Music". Dolores Sierra will sing “Climb Every Mountain.”

“The first live theater experience I had was at the age of 11, when I saw the 'Sound of Music' in Peoria. It. Was. Magical,” said Sierra Hill, whose list of stage roles includes Mame, (twice); Fiddler on the Roof (as oldest daughter Tzeitel, Mama Golde, and Grandma Tzeitel, in three different productions); Carousel as Julie; It’s a Wonderful Life, as Ma Bailey, and many more. “'The Sound of Music' as Mother Abbess was the last show I was in, and I figure it’s a full circle now.”

The subsequent shows that will be featured are, "A Chorus Line", "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat", "Carousel", "Guys and Dolls", and "Big River". In August Marissa Elliot will sing “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” from Carousel. Elliott has recently been seen on stage at Quad City Music Guild as Gabrielle in Cinderella.

For more, you can go to TwoRiversUMC.org. Services are every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. To talk to Pastor Robb McCoy, call or text 815-514-3779.