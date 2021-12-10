Upcoming church bazaars and dinners in the Quad-Cities

Augustana Lutheran to hold 170th Julotta
Augustana Lutheran Church in Andover will hold three services celebrating Christmas including its 170th Julotta, or early morning Christmas service, at 7 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 25, in a candlelit sanctuary. A family service at 4 p.m. Friday, Christmas Eve, features a children's sermon, carols and organ music. The Christmas Eve service at 11 p.m. features music in a candlelit chapel. The church's Sunday, Dec. 26, service will be online only. The Julottla and family services will be live-streamed at andoverlutheran.org.
Cookie walks/ bazaars
DEC. 11
New Hope Presbyterian Church: Cookie walk: 9 a.m. to noon at New Hope, 4209 W. Locust St., Davenport.
Church of the Cross United Methodist Church: Cookie walk, craft bazaar: 9 a.m. to noon at 22621 Route 2 &92, Port Byron. Prepackaged cookies and candies will be for sale at $7 per pound. Crafts, cutlery, soups and dips are also on sale.
DEC. 16-18
New Life Baptist Church: Live Nativity program: 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Friday, Dec. 16-18. New Life at 7780 W. Locust St. in Davenport. This program will feature Mary riding in on a donkey, an angel appearing to shepherds, as well as wise men journeying from the east. The scene will have live animals and narration to music. Also enjoy a cup of hot chocolate.
DEC. 18
Anchored in the Lord Ministries: Dinner: Free Holiday Community Dinner, Saturday, Dec. 18 from 2 to 4 p.m., 1201 12th St., Rock Island. Individually boxed meals and dine-in are available.
St. Paul’s Church: Free lunch, crafts. Saturday, Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for children ages 4-12 at 153 19th Ave., Moline. In addition to the free lunch, it features crafts, games and music. RSVP by Wednesday, Dec. 15, 309-373-0550.
DEC. 18-19
Humility of the Prairie, Lady of the Prairie Retreat: Online ecumenical prayer service: Led by ministers of the area; observe the winter solstice. Free.