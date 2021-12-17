Upcoming church bazaars and dinners in the Quad-Cities

DEC. 18
New Life Baptist Church: Canceled: Live Nativity program: New Life Baptist Church in Davenport canceled its Light Nativity program after winds on Dec. 10 damaged the manger scene, church officials said.
Anchored in the Lord Ministries: Dinner: Free Holiday Community Dinner, Saturday, Dec. 18 from 2 to 4 p.m., 1201 12th St., Rock Island. Individually boxed meals and dine-in are available.
St. Paul’s Church: Free lunch, crafts. Saturday, Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for children ages 4-12 at 153 19th Ave., Moline. In addition to the free lunch, it features crafts, games and music. RSVP by Wednesday, Dec. 15, 309-373-0550.
DEC. 18-19
Humility of the Prairie, Lady of the Prairie Retreat: Online ecumenical prayer service: Led by ministers of the area; observe the winter solstice. Free.
DEC. 24-25
Augustana Lutheran Church: Julotta: Augustana Lutheran Church in Andover will hold three services celebrating Christmas including its 170th Julotta, or early morning Christmas service, at 7 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 25, in a candlelit sanctuary. A family service at 4 p.m. Friday, Christmas Eve, features a children's sermon, carols and organ music. The Christmas Eve service at 11 p.m. features music in a candlelit chapel. The church's Sunday, Dec. 26, service will be online only. The Julottla and family services will be live-streamed at andoverlutheran.org.
JAN. 4, 11, 18, 25
Humility of the Prairie, Lady of the Prairie Retreat: Online: 9-10:30 a.m. How to embrace fear in our life and discover hope and courage. Fee: $40 for four sessions. To register, email olpretreat@chmiowa.org, or call 563-374-1092, or visit www.theprairieretreat.org.
JAN. 5, 12 19, 26
Humility of the Prairie, Lady of the Prairie Retreat: Online, Enneagram: RSVP by Dec. 29. 6:30-8 p.m. The Enneagram is a tool for understanding ourselves and refers to nine different personality styles. Fee: $75 for entire month and includes online assessment. To register, email olpretreat@chmiowa.org, or call 563-374-1092, or visit www.theprairieretreat.org.