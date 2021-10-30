Upcoming church bazaars and dinners in the Quad-Cities

Bazaars/Dinners
OCTOBER
Oct. 30
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church: Basket Raffle: through Saturday, Oct. 30, 800 17th St., Silvis. Throughout October, 90-plus raffle baskets will be on display with the drawing on Oct. 30. Raffle tickets are $1 each, six for $5, or an arm's length for $20. For more information about the raffles, call Adeline Harvey at 792-9207 or Rosemary Vittori at 737-8002.
Oct. 31
Zion Lutheran Church: Fall Festival: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1216 W. 8th St., Davenport. Featuring food, games, music, bounce house.
NOVEMBER
Nov. 6
Edwards Congregational UCC Church: Craft Fair: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., 3420 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. For more information, contact Marilyn Riedsesel at rmrhome@aol.com.
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church: Fall "Curbside" Harvest Dinner: 4-6:30 p.m., 800 17th St., Silvis. Featuring a full turkey dinner with pie. Facemasks and social distancing are required. $12 adults, $5 children 4-12 years. To RSVP by Oct. 23, call Prudy at 309-792-3867, ext. 5.
Church of the Cross: Fall Bazaar and Luncheon, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 226212 Route 2 & 92 Port Byron, Illinois. Featuring a chicken casserole dinner, a bake sale and crafts, including potholders, rugs, soup mixes. Frozen dishes of casserole and spaghetti are available. Event will follow CDC guidelines. For more information, call Diana 309-235-4623.
Nov. 6-7
Holy Family Catholic Church and All Saints Catholic School: annual Christmas Bazaar: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, All Saints Catholic School, 1315 W. Pleasant St., Davenport. Featuring personalized ornaments, handcrafted items, a raffle, Once Again Treasures booth, bake sale and more. There also will be a basket auction. Baskets will be on display at the church and online at https://holyfamilydavenport.com throughout the month of October and the auction will take place bazaar weekend. Proceeds benefit the church and the school.
Our Lady of Victory Church: Christmas Carousel Bazaar: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 6; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, Our Lady of Victory Church, 4105 N. Division St., Davenport. Featuring homemade and handmade items including Christmas crafts, ceramics, toys, floral arrangements, baskets, doll clothes including American Girl, linens, fall items and raffles. There also will be bake and candy shops. Breakfast items, soups, chicken salad croissants, hot dogs and desserts will be available for purchase. Proceeds will benefit the church.
Nov. 8
Our Savior Lutheran Church: Bettendorf Park Band concert: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8; 3775 Middle Road, Bettendorf; free. Featuring songs “Prayer of Thanksgiving,” “Autumn Nocturn,” “September Song" and also Broadway medleys and a Bob Hope Salute; conductor, Brian Hughes and assistant conductor, Sean Talbot. Band is sponsored by Bettendorf Parks and Recreation.